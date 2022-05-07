Catholic Relief Services Supports 10 District Health Directorates

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has awarded a total of Gh¢309,600 to 10 district health directorates to procure medical equipment towards addressing their logistical challenges.

The health directorates were drawn from the Savannah, Northern, North East and Upper East regions.

The move formed part of the CRS’ Rural Emergency Health Service and Transport for Systems Development (REST4D) project aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes in marginalised rural communities.

It is funded by Hemsley Charitable Trust, and focuses on replicating tested best practices, strengthening health systems and enhancing capacity to promote timely health care-seeking behaviour and effective referrals.

Madam Jemilatu Mashood, the Sector Influence Manager of CRS, at a ceremony in Tamale to present the funds to the beneficiarie, said it was to help strengthen healthcare in those districts.

She said as part of the project, several activities and interventions were implemented for health facilities and communities, which included monitoring to assess CHPS functionality status to uncover the gaps in their policy implementation at the district level.

She said the assessment, prior to the award of the funds, revealed the lack of basic logistics to support effective CHPS programming, hence the funds to help bridge that gap.

Dr Barnabas Yeboah, the National CHPS Coordinator, Ghana Health Service, lauded the REST4D project, saying it had complemented government’s efforts to promoting health care delivery in rural communities.

He urged participating districts to take good care of the equipment after purchase and put them to efficient use.

Mr Abukari Alhassan, the Central Gonja District Director of Health, expressed gratitude to CRS for the gesture and said it would motivate health workers to discharge their duties to enhance the REST4D project.

The initiative would help secure vital basic equipment most facilities lacked in the districts, which hindered workers’ ability to deliver, he said.