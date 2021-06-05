Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an international non-governmental organisation, has presented medical, food and other items to the Shekhinah Clinic in Tamale to support its efforts at providing free health care to the poor in society.

The items included; bags of rice, beans, gallons of cooking oil, chlorine, liquid soap, hand sanitizers, disposable face masks, soap, dettol, tin tomatoes, assorted drugs, BP apparatus, gallons of paint amongst others.

Staff of CRS also painted the interior and exterior parts of the buildings of the Clinic to give them face-lift.

The CRS’ support to the Clinic formed part of its Community Day, an annual event celebrated by CRS staff worldwide, where they reach out in service to the communities, where CRS offices are located, interact with people and build on existing relations and begin new ones.

Mr Michael Gyimah, Head of Operations at CRS in Tamale, who handed over the items to the authorities of the Shekhinah Clinic in Tamale, said the story of the Clinic did not only touch the hearts of CRS’ staff but was also in line with the interventions of CRS, hence the support.

Shekhinah Clinic is a private medical facility in Tamale, which offers free medical services and accommodation to the poor and destitute in the Northern Region.

The Clinic, established in 1991 by the late Dr David Abdulai, also runs a feeding programme where it feeds the destitute in society.

Mr Gyimah commended Management of the Clinic for the spirit of selflessness and dedication to serving humanity through the provision of free medical services.

He also thanked the Management for continuing the legacy of the Founder of the Clinic despite the challenges, saying “The donation is a token of our support for the great work being done at the facility.”

Mrs Mariama David Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of Shekhinah Clinic recounted the story of the Clinic and said it would continue to provide free medical care to the poor in keeping with the vision of its Founder.

She said the Clinic faced a number of challenges and appealed to members of the public to support it through the provision of essential medicines and the payment of electricity and water bills.

She thanked CRS for the support extended to the facility and indicated it was crucial to keep its work going.