Catholic Secretariat holds forum on violent extremism at Pong Tamale

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive has urged residents of the municipality to support efforts of the security agencies to avert extremist activities in the country.

She emphasised that “Ghana is currently among the few countries in West Arica that had not experienced open terrorist attacks.

“While thanking God and patting ourselves on the back, we must continually remain vigilant and take the National Security Council’s campaign of ‘See Something, Say Something’ seriously to help avert any possibility of terrorist groups entering and operating in our beloved country.”

Hajia Seidu made the call at a forum on violent extremism held at Pong Tamale in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The event, attended by various interest groups including the youth, traditional authorities, religious leaders among others, was organised as part of the Sahel Peace Initiative, being implemented by the National Catholic Secretariat of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference with funding from the Catholic Relief Services.

It was to educate them on violent extremism and its drivers, and how they could guard against extremist influences in the area.

Hajia Seidu said while the Savelugu Municipality was relatively calm and without any major security issues, the area was not immuned to security problems

“As there are threats to its security such as high youth unemployment, chieftaincy succession issues, farmer – herder conflicts, drug abuse especially by the youth, poverty, extremism, land disputes, electoral disputes and violence among others.”

She, however, assured that “We, in the Municipal Assembly, are working assiduously to ensure that the people of the municipality continue to enjoy peace and develop in freedom.”

She said, “The government and its state institutions are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the new and emerging security challenges are addressed to ensure stability, peace and sturdy democratic governance.”

Superintendent Mr Twumasi Ankrah, Savelugu District Police Commander, who made a presentation on “Violent Extremism: Understanding the Drivers and Building Resilience through Education and Dialogue”, explained violent extremism and radicalisation to the participants urging them to take their personal safety seriously.

Superintendent Mr Ankrah also urged them to be on the look-out and report suspicious characters to the law enforcement officers to act against them.

Reverend Father Christopher Nkandu, Parish Priest at Yisa Ma Mariama Parish of the Catholic Church emphasised need for all stakeholders to play their roles in tackling issues of violent extremism.

Dr Eric Obeng Bempong, Principal of Pong Tamale Veterinary College, who chaired the event, expressed need for all to engage in productive ventures instead of remaining idle.

Some of the participants expressed need for the country to denounce LGBTQ+ activities as well as need to set clear guidelines for political campaigns to prevent clashes.