The Catholic University of Ghana recently concluded a highly successful workshop titled “Modernizing Academic Research and Scholarly Output: Exploring E-Resources, Anti-Plagiarism Software like Turnitin, and the Shift to Electronic Theses Submission.” on September 13th 2023.

The event, held at the university’s campus, brought together over 360 register postgraduate scholars, researchers, and educators with 217 in attendance, to explore the evolving landscape of academic research in the digital age.

The workshop featured a distinguished panel of speakers who shared their insights and expertise on various facets of modern academic research and scholarly practices. Among the speakers were Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, Vice Chancellor of Catholic University of Ghana, Sunyani-Fiapre, renowned for his distinguished work in education, Agricultural Entomology, and a distinguished University Administrator, globally. Professor. Adebayo Felix Adekoya, a distinguished academic, researcher and the former Pro Vice-Chancellor of University of Energy and Natural Resources, and currently the Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, Catholic University of Ghana, Fiapre – Sunyani, and Miracle Atianashie A., an emerging Turnitin instructor, and an expert in computer applications.

One of the highlights of the workshop was Professor D. Obeng-Ofori., an enthusiastic advocate for academic integrity, addressed the growing concern of plagiarism in academic circles. His presentation focused on the effective use of anti-plagiarism software like Turnitin to detect and prevent plagiarism, and the prevention of plagiarism, Attendees gained valuable insights into the ethical dimensions of research and the role of technology in maintaining academic honesty, and integrity.

Prof. Adebayo Felix Adekoya presentation was on the transformation of academic research through e-resources. He emphasized the significance of digital libraries, online databases, and electronic journals in enhancing access to scholarly materials. Prof. Adekoya also discussed the importance of leveraging technology to facilitate collaborative research and knowledge sharing among scholars.

Miracle Atianashie A., an expert in the field of computer applications, shed light on the paradigm shift towards electronic theses submission. He discussed the benefits of digitizing the thesis submission process, including increased accessibility, reduced administrative burden, and enhanced preservation of academic work. He also highlighted the need for universities to adapt to these changes in order to stay competitive in the modern academic landscape. Miracle Atianashie’s academic and technical contributions are undoubtedly commendable and reflect their dedication to advancing knowledge and scholarship.

The workshop also featured interactive sessions where participants had the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and share their experiences. Attendees left the event equipped with practical knowledge and strategies to navigate the evolving world of academic research.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Peter Nkrumah Amponsah., the event organizer and the first Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, expressed delight at the workshop’s success. “Our aim was to provide a platform for educators, researchers, and students to explore the latest trends and tools in academic research. We are thrilled with the positive response and the valuable insights shared by our esteemed speakers,” Rev. Fr. Prof. Peter Nkrumah A said.

The Catholic University of Ghana’s commitment to fostering excellence in academia through initiatives like this workshop reflects its dedication to staying at the forefront of modern education.

In a world where technology continues to shape the way we approach research and education, events like the “Modernizing Academic Research and Scholarly Output” workshop are essential in ensuring that the academic community remains adaptable and innovative.

As academia embraces the digital age, it is clear that the Catholic University of Ghana, with its forward-thinking approach and commitment to knowledge advancement, will continue to be a beacon of academic excellence.