Catholic University Hosts Webinar On Dissertation, Thesis Guidelines

To bolster the academic success of its graduate students, the Catholic University of Ghana organized a pivotal webinar this Saturday, focusing on the preparation and submission of dissertations and theses. The event held online via Zoom, drew many graduate students, particularly those in the crucial latter stages of their studies.

The webinar was expertly led by Rev. Fr. Prof. Peter Nkrumah Amponsah, the university’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor. The session covered a broad range of topics critical for students preparing to finalize their academic projects, including detailed guidance on dissertation and thesis structuring, adherence to formatting norms, and understanding the submission process.

Miracle Atianashie, serving as the Turnitin Instructor at the university, provided specialized insight into the structuring and formatting of academic documents. Emphasizing the importance of rigorous standards, Atianashie guided students through the common formatting pitfalls and how to avoid them, ensuring their work meets the requisite scholarly quality.

Adding to the session, Gyau Bernard, the Senior Administrator at the School of Graduate Studies, elaborated on the submission process. He outlined the essential deadlines and the documentation required for submissions, which are crucial for students to meet their academic timelines successfully.

The interactive webinar also featured a Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to clarify doubts and gain additional insights directly from the experts. This part of the session was particularly engaging, as it allowed students to address specific concerns related to their projects.

For those who were unable to attend the live session, the university has made a recording available on their academic resource portal. This ensures that all graduate students have the opportunity to access this crucial information at their convenience. The webinar is part of a broader initiative by the Catholic University of Ghana to equip its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel both academically and professionally.

By hosting such informative sessions, the Catholic University of Ghana reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence and its support for the scholarly endeavors of its graduate community.