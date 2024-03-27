Catholic University Of Ghana Vice-Chancellor To Receive Papal Knighthood

Source: Atianashie Miracle

Sunyani, Ghana – In an upcoming celebration that underscores the intertwining of faith and education, the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani is poised to witness a historic moment. Prof. Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, will be honoured with the prestigious “Cavaliere dell’Ordine di San Gregorio Magno,” a Papal Award that recognizes distinguished service to the Holy See and the Roman Catholic Church.

This honour, often conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to the principles of the Catholic Church through both personal virtue and professional excellence, is especially noteworthy as it pays tribute to Prof. Obeng-Ofori’s profound impact on higher education within the ecclesiastical and secular sectors.

A scholar of significant repute, Prof. Obeng-Ofori has been instrumental in elevating the Catholic University of Ghana to new heights under his visionary leadership. His efforts have not only enhanced the academic fabric of the institution but also solidified its reputation as a beacon of holistic education rooted in Catholic values.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Christ the King Cathedral, Sunyani, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 9:30 AM, is expected to draw attendees from across the academic and religious spectrums. The Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, His Excellency Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, will confer the award on behalf of His Holiness, Pope Francis, in what promises to be a poignant acknowledgment of the Vice-Chancellor’s contributions to education and faith-based initiatives.

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Obeng-Ofori, citing the award as a testament to the “invaluable and selfless services rendered to the Church and the broader Ghanaian community.” The bishop also called upon the public and the media to join in this celebration, noting that the event symbolizes the harmonious relationship between academia and spiritual commitment.

As the Vice-Chancellor prepares to receive this significant accolade, the Catholic University of Ghana proudly reflects on its mission to foster an environment of intellectual growth and moral fortitude. Prof. Obeng-Ofori’s leadership and dedication to this mission have not only influenced the lives of his students and colleagues but also left an indelible mark on the educational landscape of Ghana.

The Diocese invites the public to be a part of this momentous occasion, which will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue excellence in service to both God and society.