Catholic University of Ghana’s Journalism Department Celebrates Milestone

The Department of Journalism and Communication Studies at the Faculty of Religious and Social Sciences of the Catholic University of Ghana has marked a significant milestone, celebrating its Faculty Week.

The event not only honoured the department’s accomplishments but also commemorated five years since the inception of journalism and communication studies at the university.

The week-long celebration was a testament to the department’s commitment to excellence and innovation in journalism education. One of the highlights was the immersion of students in practical journalism experiences through visits to local radio stations.

This hands-on approach provided invaluable insights into the workings of the industry, preparing students for the dynamic landscape of modern journalism.

Mr. Adam Siaka, the President of the Faculty of Religious and Social Sciences, delivered a comprehensive overview of the department’s journey, acknowledging achievements, challenges, and future aspirations.

He highlighted key milestones such as leadership changes, the establishment of a university radio station, and plans for a new state-of-the-art building, underscoring the department’s commitment to fostering practical experience and innovation in journalism education.

Guest speaker Francis Owusu-Ansah, CEO of Key Media Solutions and a seasoned journalist, delved into the evolution of journalism in the era of technological advancements. His insights emphasized the transformative impact of technology on the field, urging journalists to adapt and embrace innovations while upholding ethical standards.

Tony Goode Junior, Acting Director of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Bono regional branch, provided valuable insights into the challenges and prospects facing Ghanaian journalists. He emphasized the importance of journalistic standards and encouraged aspiring journalists to excel in their craft, despite financial difficulties.

Professor Father Peter Nkrumah Amponsah, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, served as the chairman of the occasion. He highlighted the significance of utilizing acquired knowledge to effect positive change in society and encouraged students to emulate the dedication of their predecessors.

The Faculty Week celebration not only honoured past achievements but also set the stage for future growth and collaboration.

By addressing challenges and embracing opportunities, the Department of Journalism and Communication at the Catholic University of Ghana is poised to continue nurturing the next generation of ethical and proficient journalists.

Through practical experience, academic excellence, and mentorship, the department aims to make a lasting impact in the field of journalism, both locally and globally.