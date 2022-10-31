Catholic University to establish Social Justice and Ethics Centre

The Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) is collaborating with the University of Calgary, Canada and Academic Without Borders (AWB) to set up a Centre of Social Justice and Ethics for excellence in research and pedagogy.

According to Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor of the CUG, the Centre’s research output would help influence social development policies.

It would conduct research and offer instructions in graduate level programmes including Masters of Science (MSc.) in Social Ethics, MSc. in Healthcare Ethics and Post-graduate in Management and Entrepreneurial Ethics.

Addressing the 21st graduation and 32 matriculation ceremony held at the University’s main campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Prof. Obeng-Ofori explained the centre would ensure, through its programmes and activities, that ethics was embedded in all core activities of the University.

A total of 915 students who obtained master’s degrees and post-graduate degrees in different academic fields graduated.

They comprised 315 under-graduates and 600 post-graduates’ students who studied MAs in Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry, Business Administration, Public Health, as well as MPHIL in Educational Administration and Management, Curriculum Studies and Guidance and Counseling.

The university also admitted 973 fresh students for the 2022/2023 academic year, to pursue degree courses in Business Administration, Human Resource, Computer Science, General Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health Nursing, Information Communication Technology, Data Science as well as other Diploma and Certificate courses.

Currently, he explained, the university had made fruitful discussions with the international academic institutions and expressed the hope that the partnership would be sealed for mutual benefit.

The CUG and the Catholic University of Applied Sciences in Germany had jointly agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of Science, Technology and Education, he added, saying the major focus of the partnership was staff and student exchanges.

With a Presidential Charter, Prof Obeng-Ofori said the CUG remained autonomous and now committed to introduce other relevant academic programmes that would benefit the nation and advised the fresh students to remain disciplined and avoid examination malpractices that could lead to their dismissal.

The Most Reverend Henryk Missczyslav Jagodzinisk, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Presidential Charter and therefore commended the university community for its untiring efforts towards obtaining the Charter which had well-positioned the institution to build on its achievements.