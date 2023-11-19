Cattle rustlers kill livestock keeper, stealing 88 animals in northern Tanzania

An unidentified number of cattle rustlers have killed a livestock keeper and stolen 88 animals in the Mbulu district in the Manyara region, northern Tanzania, police said Wednesday.

George Katabazi, the Manyara regional police commander, said that after a visit to the Endagurda village where the cattle rustlers killed the livestock keeper and stole 40 cows and 48 goats, police have launched a manhunt for the rustlers.

“The cattle rustlers raided the village early in the morning on Oct. 30 and stabbed the livestock keeper in the stomach using a sharp object before they stole the animals,” said Katabazi.

Katabazi identified the livestock keeper as 51-year-old Anthony Dagota, saying police in collaboration with the villagers were hunting down the rustlers and will leave no stone unturned in hunting for the rustlers and recovering the animals.