Caution Urged on Bank License Reinstatement Amid Ownership Worries

Professor Peter Quartey of ISSER has warned that the government and the Bank of Ghana must proceed with extreme caution before reinstating licenses for local banks affected by the recent financial sector cleanup.

Speaking with Citi Business News, Quartey stressed that a hasty decision could risk destabilizing the banking sector and erode public confidence. “We should tread cautiously. You don’t want to set a precedent where the Central Bank reverses a decision that could later be challenged in court,” he said.

The debate over restoring licenses has intensified following the appointment of Dr. Johnson Asiama as the new Governor of the Bank of Ghana. While some voices like Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of GN Bank, and Seidu Agongo of Heritage Bank have argued that the closures were unjust, former BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison was an outspoken critic of reinstatement before his early retirement.

Adding to the complexity, foreign entities now control two-thirds of Ghana’s 23 commercial banks, a fact that has fueled growing concerns over the diminishing local ownership in the financial sector. Quartey cautioned that any decision to reinstate should be grounded in thorough due diligence, ensuring that banks which may have contributed to financial losses are not simply allowed back into the system.

The Bank of Ghana has repeatedly reminded market participants to adhere strictly to regulatory requirements, a move aimed at bolstering transparency and mitigating risks. With the stakes so high, Quartey’s call for careful deliberation comes as a timely reminder that quick fixes in such a sensitive area could have far-reaching consequences for Ghana’s economic stability.