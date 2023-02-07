CAVB President courts the support of media

Madam Bouchra Hajij President of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) has called on the media to give the sport the needed attention to support their development on the continent.

Hajij made the call when she met some selected sports media personnel from selected African countries at the Headquarters of the CAVB on Monday, in Rabat Morocco.

“We are doing a lot at continental level, but it seems the media is not interested in our activities.

“I’m happy to see you here in Rabat. You have to come on board to support us take the sport to another level. We have a long list of activities which I am sure you would be interested in.

“We shall be calling on you to give coverage to our major events on the continent as part of our efforts to promote the sport on the continent,” she added.

Madam Hajij said without the support of the media, their efforts at developing the sport would not get the wider public.

She said her outfit would have partnership with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa to discuss the possibility of collaborating to promote the sport on the continent.

Madam Hajij noted that the collaboration would bring the best out of them and attract the needed investments for the sport.