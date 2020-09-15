Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director (MD) of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), has been awarded at the 2nd Edition of the Ghana Development Awards for his contribution towards growth and development in the banking sector.

The award ceremony held every four years was by the Business Executive Limited in Accra to recognise hardworking institutions, personalities, and private sectors who had contributed to the development of the economy.

A statement from CBG, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said a delegation from the Bank who received the award on behalf of Mr Addo thanked the organisers for recognising his efforts.

“It is with great pride we receive this award on behalf of our Managing Director and thank you for the recognition given him for something he is passionate about, making a business grow and viable. At CBG, our brand promise is ‘We Stand With You’ and this is evident in the work of Daniel, hence this award,” it said.

Mr Addo dedicated the award to the customers and stakeholders of CBG, who believed in the Bank from the beginning till date, the statement said.

“Our cherished customers and stakeholders are the reason we are a solid bank. Our brand promise to customers is absolute,” he added.

The MD is said to have steered the Bank from inception to one of the top banks in Ghana, having put in place adept staff, technology, and processes that met Bank of Ghana regulations, as well as international standards.

As a bank committed to standing with all, it significantly contributes to various Corporate Social Responsibility activities for socio-economic developments in the country.

Mr Wilson Addo, with over 24 years experience in the banking sector, has served in several roles in Standard Chartered Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Atlantic Bank Limited.

At different times, he was Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, Managing Director of UBA Tanzania and Executive Director of First Atlantic Bank, the statement said.

He has been involved in bank start up and two bank turnarounds.

With strategic insight and execution, Mr Addo delivers on exceptional business growth to create value.

The MD has been instrumental in building trust in Ghana’s banking sector and under his leadership, Consolidated Bank has made significant strides in two years, the statement noted.