The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has renovated the Airport Police Station and supported the Accra Central Police Divisional Headquarters and the East Legon District Police Headquarters, in Accra.

The support is to enable the Service to deliver on its mandate, particularly, in the era of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, where they are charged to perform additional tasks, such as enforcing the COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

A statement from the CBG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the indigenous bank gave the Airport District Police Station, a complete facelift and furniture, household appliances and electronic gadgets to the Accra Central Police Divisional Headquarters and East Legon District Police Headquarters.

At a short ceremony to hand over the newly renovated Airport Police Station, the Managing Director of CBG, Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, commended the Ghana Police Service for their efforts towards the fight against the pandemic in Ghana, the statement said.

“I want to commend the Ghana Police Service for the various roles you play in ensuring the safety of Ghanaians, particularly, in the area of enforcement of the restrictions imposed to help contain the spread of COVID-19…. CBG celebrates you for your efforts in these difficult times.”

For the Ghana Police Service to achieve its aim, he said, they needed to be equipped with modern facilities, hence the assistance.

Mr Addo reiterated the Bank’s commitment to the COVID-19 fight, and gave an assurance that it would continue to extend its support to various institutions involved in checking the spread of the novel virus.

On their part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Frederick Adu-Anim, Accra Regional Commander; and Chief Superintendent Mr Eric Asamoah Asiedu, Airport District Commander, commended the CBG for improving the working environment of the Airport Police Station and enhancing the safety of the staff, as well.

Mr Asiedu urged other institutions to also support the Ghana Police Service to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, CBG has made a number of donations to institutions including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, the Ministry of Health and the Northern Development Authority.

It has also supported the University of Ghana Medical Centre and the Potter’s Village Orphanage; and provided some basic necessities for some communities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions during the partial lockdown.

Advertisements