CBG Resumes Foreign Exchange Trading After Bank of Ghana Lifts Suspension

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has announced the resumption of its foreign exchange trading operations following the lifting of a temporary suspension imposed by the Bank of Ghana (BOG) due to regulatory non-compliance.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 6, 2024, CBG confirmed that the suspension, which had halted its forex services, was lifted on December 4th after the bank successfully addressed all concerns raised by the central bank.

“We are pleased to announce the restoration of our foreign currency trading license by the Bank of Ghana,” the statement said. “After close collaboration with the regulator, we have rectified all compliance issues, and we are now fully operational, offering a full range of foreign exchange services at all our branches nationwide.”

CBG customers who rely on the bank for buying and selling foreign currencies can now return to their local branches to resume their forex transactions. The bank acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the suspension and expressed appreciation for its customers’ patience and continued loyalty during this period.

“CBG remains committed to providing a simple, secure, and differentiated banking experience while adhering to the highest regulatory standards,” the statement emphasized. “We prioritize both customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance in all aspects of our operations.”