The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has launched a campaign, dubbed: “We Stand with You”, as part of its second anniversary activities to promote humanitarian activities.

The campaign aims at rewarding customers and prospective customers who have supported deprived communities, institutions, groups, families, and individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

A statement from CBG, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the three-month campaign, starting this October, was a weekly national search to find the best COVID-19 testimonials from the public during the “unprecedented times.”

“Throughout the campaign, CBG seeks to stand with the care giver at a local hospital, who continually encouraged the morale of self-isolating patients; the young student who offered to buy groceries for an elderly neighbour; a teacher who provided free online teaching to parents who can’t afford to pay, and a landlord who offered free rent to his tenants during the lockdown,” it explained.

The statement said the Bank believed daily wage labourers, slum dwellers, persons with disabilities, and poor communities were affected the most and it was amazing how some individuals took upon themselves to assist such needy communities, institutions, groups, families, and individuals.

“In line with CBG’S tagline,‘We Stand With You’, the Bank has deemed it important to reward these heroes who stood with the needy through an act of kindness, no matter how large or small,” it said.

Each week, a ‘We Stand With You’ winner would be chosen and rewarded with GH¢1,000.00 and he or she would be celebrated on all CBG social media platforms for one week until the next winner was selected the following week, the statement said.

“To participate in the ‘We Stand With You’ campaign, individuals would post their stories, picture(s) and testimonials of their act of kindness during the COVID-19 crisis on social media (emphasis on twitter) with the hashtag “#westandwithyou” and follow all of CBG’s official social media accounts-Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cbgbankltd,” the statement directed.

“The campaign is a selection of good news stories that illustrate solidarity and humanity during the COVID-19 crisis.”