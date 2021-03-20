In line with its commitment to help to withstand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated equipment and 50 laptops to two institutions in the Ashanti Region.

They were the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) Hospital at Breman.

The CBG donated the laptops to the KNUST to support needy, but brilliant students who were struggling to adjust to the changes in teaching and learning methods as a result of the COVID-19.

A statement from CBG copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that at a separate event, it presented hospital beds, trolleys, monitors, fridges, Xray viewers amongst others to the SDA Hospital.

Mr Emmanuel Nikoi, Director of Retail and Business Banking, CBG, said: “Evidently, COVID-19 has affected the traditional mode of teaching and learning. To curb the virus from spreading in institutions, the ideal way is to emphasize on virtual or contactless class sessions, and this cannot be achieved without digital platforms.

“Therefore, in line with CBG’s interest to help in wider social issues including; education, we saw the need to support KNUST’s SONSOL Project to ensure smooth online academic work amid the pandemic”.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, according to the statement expressed her appreciation to the bank, saying: “We are grateful to the board, management, and staff of CBG for these laptops. We can’t thank you enough. We also look forward to more. Ayekoo to CBG”,

Dr Anthony Eric Eshun, Medical Director of the SDA Hospital who led a team from his facility to receive the equipment, expressed their appreciation to the bank for the kind gesture.

Mr Eric Kwarteng, the Ashanti Regional Manager of CBG, emphasized that the bank appreciated the relations they had with the hospital, the statement said.

Mr Nikoi said CBG was committed to supporting the health sector especially during the times of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, he said projects the bank had undertaken included; supporting the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, the Ministry of Health, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the LEKMA Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Nursing Training School.

“We are happy to also assist Breman Hospital. We believe these items, will not only be fulfilling our mandate to stand with customers, but also ensure some health needs of the people in the Breman area are met,” he added.