CBG Unveils Cutting-Edge Lab and Surgical Theatre at Larteh Health Centre to Bridge Healthcare Gaps

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art laboratory and surgical theatre at the Larteh Health Centre in Akropong, marking a transformative leap in healthcare access for residents of the Akwapim North Municipality.

The project, funded under the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, directly aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which prioritizes universal health equity and well-being.

The newly commissioned facilities, unveiled aim to curb longstanding challenges faced by the community, where patients previously traveled over 20 kilometers to Mampong for basic diagnostic tests or emergency surgeries. The modern laboratory is outfitted with advanced diagnostic tools to expedite malaria, HIV, and maternal health testing, while the surgical theatre will enable critical procedures, including cesarean sections and trauma interventions, reducing preventable deaths.

Daniel Addo, Managing Director of CBG, emphasized the bank’s commitment to “healthcare democratization” during the handover ceremony. “Quality medical care shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for urban centers. This investment isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about restoring dignity and saving lives in underserved communities,” he stated. Addo was joined by CBG’s leadership team, including Deputy Managing Director Nana Ama Poku, underscoring the institution’s strategic focus on sustainable development.

Local health officials hailed the intervention as a game-changer. Dr. Nana Owusu Ensaw, Municipal Director of Health, noted, “This theatre allows us to handle emergencies without referrals, which often meant life-or-death delays.” Regina Akweley Klutse, Deputy Director of Nursing Services, added that the lab would slash diagnostic wait times from days to hours, particularly aiding prenatal and chronic disease management.

Osabarima Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, a traditional leader, underscored the project’s cultural significance: “For years, our people suffered silently. Today, CBG has honored our community’s plea for equity.”

CBG’s initiative spotlights the critical role of private-sector partnerships in bridging Africa’s healthcare deficits. With Ghana’s public health system strained by funding gaps and infrastructure decay, CSR-driven projects like this offer a blueprint for scalable impact. However, sustainability remains key—will CBG commit to long-term maintenance, or risk the “white elephant” syndrome plaguing many donor-funded projects? Moreover, as corporations increasingly align with SDGs, transparency in project outcomes must be prioritized to ensure communities reap lasting benefits.

For Larteh, the lab and theatre symbolize more than medical upgrades; they represent a lifeline for a region long sidelined in Ghana’s development narrative. As other institutions take note, the hope is that such investments ignite a broader movement toward equitable healthcare access nationwide.