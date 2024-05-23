CBK Greenlights LemFi’s Remittance Service to Kenya in Collaboration with Flex Money Transfer

RightCard Payment Services Limited, operating under the name LemFi, has announced its recent approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to facilitate remittances into Kenya. This approval underscores RightCard’s dedication to offering secure and streamlined services in partnership with reputable local entities, while adhering to CBK’s regulatory guidelines.

As a fintech company, LemFi provides Kenyans in the Diaspora with a convenient and efficient platform to send money back home through its mobile app. Users based in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Canada can transfer funds within minutes directly to M-PESA, Mobile Money, and Bank Accounts, benefiting from competitive exchange rates and zero transfer fees.

Those interested in utilizing LemFi’s services can easily download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to initiate their remittance transactions.