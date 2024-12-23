CBTG, METALOR & SWISS Better Gold Brainstorms On Responsible Small Scale Mining

Under the auspices of Metalor Technologies SA and Swiss Better Gold (SBG), the Chamber of Bullion Traders Ghana (CBTG) held a meeting with the aforementioned organizations in Nauchatel (Switzerland) couple of days ago to brainstorm on how to achieve Sustainable Responsible Mining in Ghana.

Readers will recall that Switzerland had banned Small Scale gold imports from Ghana due to illegal and irresponsible mining practices since 2013.

It is on the back of the Swiss ban and several other considerations that the CBTG thought it wise to put up a determined and relentless fight as major stakeholders in the sector to reverse this very disturbing and dangerous trend by formulating guide lines to curb the menace.

The Chamber’s objectives in this regard have always been to ensure reclamation and re-vegetation of mined out areas with the collaboration of off-takers of gold from Small Scale Mining activities.

Also, to engage in theoretical and practical training of miners based on the Organization for Economic Corporation and Development (OECD) and the London Bullion Marketing Association (LBMA) Standards in the area of Mining, Processing, Proper Disposal of Waste as well as Health and Safety.

The Chamber is also of the view that setting up of Central Processing Plants (CPPs) in major mining centers with attached tailing dams to recirculate waste water without allowing it to flow into the surrounding environment is paramount.

It is also advocating for the introduction of the Tributary system for the Small Scale Miners with the Large Scale Mines who would directly make available their expertise to supervise their mining activities.

These were the main objectives and solutions as canvassed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Daniel Krampah and the Director of Research Mr. Henry Osei of CBTG at the meeting.

On the part of the CEO of Metalor Technologies SA, Mr. Antoine de Montmollin indicated that taking the decision not to accept gold from both Ghana and South America in 2013 and 2019 respectively based on irresponsible mining was not an easy decision.

He said, the pressure from the press and Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) which was brought to bear on the refineries to deal with only responsible miners/gold were enormous and therefore Metalor had to protect its image and hard earned reputation.

However, Mr. de Montmollin stated that as much as it is important for Metalor to keep a good image, withdrawing or abstaining does not solve the problem either.

“It’s easy to say I have washed my hands off, you manage it yourselves but that is not a solution. As we have said earlier that if we can find a good partner or partnership with imdustry players in the field who can ensure that proper/responsible things are done… why not?”.

Mr. de Montmollin opined.

Again, the CEO of Metalor assured the CBTG saying that they (Metalor) don’t have the means to go to the field but if they have a strong partner in the Chamber, they can collaborate in bringing sanity into Small Scale Mining.

The CEO of Swiss Better Gold Madam Diana Culillas addressing the meeting indicated that her organization has leveraged about $15m on impact premium in 2024 alone and about $7m out of that has been reinvested into social and environmental projects.

Swiss Better Gold is an NGO with about 30 supporting members. Its core mandate is advocacy for Sustainable and Responsible Small Scale Mining across the globe.

Madam Culillas stated that they have done some work in Columbia, Peru, Bolivia and now their radar is on Africa especially Ghana and Tanzania.

She said, they have already done some technical feasibility work which indicates that there is room for Swiss Better Gold in both Ghana and Tanzania and therefore all things being equal they may resume work in both countries in February next year.

In a separate meeting between the CBTG and representatives from Switzerland Ministry of Economic Affairs, the narrative and the drive for responsible mining was not different from the Chamber’s earlier engagements. The Swiss Ministry of Economic Affairs were also in tune with the Chamber and indicated they were going to confer or compare notes from the Chamber’s meeting with Metalor and Swiss Better Gold and get back to the Chamber.