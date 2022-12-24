CCC gives food items to Ghana Blind Union

The Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), has presented some food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil, canned tomatoes and canned sardines to the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) ahead of the upcoming yuletide.

The gesture, according to the General Overseer, Reverend Ransford Obeng, was to show to the GBU members and other sight impaired persons that the church still cared.

Reverend Obeng said, “It is the collective responsibility of those of us who are privileged to be seeing and, in the position, to give to support others as Christmas draws near.”

He promised the Union of the continued support of the Church in the provision of white canes to its member in the Ashanti Region to aid their mobility.

Mr. George Kyeremanteng, Chairman of the Ghana Blind Union-Ashanti Chapter, receiving the items, thanked the General Overseer and the church for the gesture.

He noted that CCC and Rev Obeng for the past four years had been supporting members of the Union by donating assorted food items to them during the festive season.

The Church had also provided 100 white canes to the Union, another gesture, Mr. Kyeremanteng applauded, and called on other benevolent organisations and individuals to emulate to support the over 6,000 members in the region.

“CCC embodies true Christianity and evangelism and as they donate to us we also reach out to our needy members with the same, together we bring happiness to the society’’, the Chairman noted.

Rev. Obeng commended Ghanaians for the manner they had comported themselves in the face of the recent economic hardships and wished them a merry Christmas.

He noted that many countries had suffered same economic challenges and resorted to violence to express their displeasure.

Ghana, he noted, was a blessed country where the inhabitants, no matter the prevailing economic conditions, choose to work and allow God to turn their fortunes around.

‘’I must commend the people of Ghana for conducting themselves in peaceful manner despite the recent economic crisis and I know with peace prevailing we would be able to enjoy the little we have and share with others who may not have anything during this Christmas’’, the General Overseer stated.