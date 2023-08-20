CCCC signs cultural exchange agreement with Confucius Institute in Tanzania

The China Communications Construction Company Limited Tanzania office (CCCC) and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on Friday signed a cultural exchange and cooperation agreement aims at promoting cultural integration between China and Tanzania.

The agreement was signed between CCCC Senior Representative, Zhao Zhenyuan, and the University of Dar es Salaam Deputy Vice Chancellor responsible for postgraduate studies, Donatha Tibuhwa.

Speaking before the signing of the agreement, Tibuhwa said the agreement will not only promote friendship and cooperation between CCCC and the University of Dar es Salaam but also between China and Tanzania.

“Chinese government and firm have left an indelible mark within the University of Dar es Salaam academic environment after they had built the largest library which is being used by students to widen their knowledge to international standards,” said Tibuhwa.

She said the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam which was established a decade ago continued to promote culture between China and Tanzania through the teaching of Chinese language and culture.

“Most of the students who learned the Chinese language at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam are employed by the government and others are working with Chinese enterprises in Tanzania,” she said, thanking CCCC for donating books to the Confucius Institute that will help to improve the teaching of the Chinese language.

For his part, Zhao said over the past 10 years, the Confucius Institute has played an important role as a bridge and link between China and Tanzania, and has promoted the people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Tanzania.

He said the signing of the agreement with the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam was a profound interpretation of the joint construction of China-Tanzania and a China-Africa community of shared future.

Zhao said since entering the Tanzanian market in 2009, CCCC has undertaken nearly 20 engineering projects, making positive contributions to driving Tanzania’s infrastructure construction, promoting local economic and social development, and improving the living standards of the Tanzanian people.

“We are committed to providing Tanzania with more infrastructure services to make transportation more convenient and life better, we are willing to carry out more cultural exchange activities with the University of Dar es Salaam, and use cultural communication as a medium to achieve mutual integration, to deepen the friendship between the two countries,” said Zhao.