Zambian government on Saturday said it was impressed with China National Complete Engineering Company (CCEC), a Chinese enterprise currently building the Kafulafuta water reticulation system which is expected to serve four districts in the Copperbelt region.

In an interview with Xinhua, Japhen Mwakalombe who is Copperbelt provincial minister said the local contractors are working well with the Chinese contractor on the 450 million U.S. dollars project.

“I am happy that our local contractors are working so well with the Chinese contractors, China National Complete Engineering Corporation to improve water reticulation system, in the districts in the Copperbelt,” he said.

The CCEC will also rehabilitate and extend the drilling of water distribution networks mainly in the four districts.

Mwakalombe said it was important that Zambians should understand how the people from China were working hand in hand to help the African continent to develop.

Mwakalombe said once fully completed the project would massively contribute to the development of Zambia.

The dam will be capable of retaining 125 million cubic of water on the Kafulafuta River. A total of one million people are expected to benefit from the project once completed.

And Jonas Chanda, Minister of Water and Sanitation, is happy that works have resumed at the site following the end of the rain season.

Chanda recently toured the Kafulafuta dam to check on the ongoing construction works being undertaken by the CCEC. Enditem