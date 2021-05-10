The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have expressed concern about the “get rich quick syndrome” in the country, making people believe they can make money by any means.

“We have observed the activities of spiritualists who promise to make people rich through their TV, radio and other social media platforms fueling the ‘get rich quick syndrome,’” they said.

A communique issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency by the CCG and GCBC at their joint annual meeting to discuss matters of both Church and National interests has said.

They called on all major stakeholders, especially the regulators of media space, to clamp down on activities of fraudulent spiritualists, mallams, pastors, and others who through their audio-visual content continue to propagate evils and their “get-rich-quick” activities.

“We the CCG and GCBC believe that it is important for us to see these developments as a national security threat and act speedily to deal with it,” the communique said.

It called on Ghanaians to appreciate the need for hard work, honesty, values, integrity, and the desire for genuine acquisition of wealth (Deuteronomy 8:18).

On illegal mining (Galamsey), the communique commended the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their renewed determination against illegal mining in the country.

It said: “It is sad to know that illegal mining also known as “galamsey” is ongoing in some parts of the country notwithstanding the efforts of stakeholders against this destructive act.

“On our various pastoral and social visits to some localities, we see the destruction of forests and the cutting down of cash crops for galamsey. The galamsey menace has polluted our land (soil) and water bodies with chemicals like mercury, chlorine, cyanide, and arsenic (which are harmful to humans).”

The communique, therefore, called on the government, concerned agencies and institutions, and all Ghanaians to be bold and courageous to sustain the campaign against illegal mining.

“We demand that any individual, security service personnel, politician, or chief found to be working to thwart the fight against illegal mining should face the full rigors of the law.

“We encourage pastors to continue their advocacy against illegal mining. We also call on Traditional Leaders to use their authority to ban galamsey in their jurisdictions to avoid further destruction of our natural resources.”