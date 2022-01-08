CCLG-Africa launched to mitigate climate change

The Climate Communications and Local Governance-Africa (CCLG-Africa), has been launched in Takoradi, on the theme, “Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation: A Collective Responsibility at the Local Level”

Climate Communication and Local Governance Africa is a Network of Media Professionals and Environmental experts dedicated to the pursuit of Climate Change and the environment.

The objective of CCLG-Africa is to among others, disseminate information on Climate Change at the local level, build the capacity of climate change mitigation and environmental protection activists and promote corporate responsibility and environmental sustainability.

It is also to advocate environmental justice and ecosystem sustainability and act as a watchdog to ensure that the government fulfils environmental protection objectives.

Mr Kofi Don-Agor, President of CCLG-Africa launching the group said the members were committed to the advocacy, education, capacity building and dissemination of information on Climate Change and environmental matters at the local level.

He explained that the group was seeking to provide a forum for discussions and exchange of ideas, experiences and information on matters of mutual interest related to Climate Change and Local Governance in collaboration with local, national and international bodies and agencies with common interest aimed at climate adaptation and mitigation.

Mr Don-Agor pointed out that the group was also to advocate effective natural resource governance and promote environmental protection programmes in Ghana and Africa.