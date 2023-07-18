CCT Group Supports Edina Bakatue Festival

CCT Group Limited, distributors of fishing gear in Ghana, has donated cash and fishing items worth GH¢20,000 to support the 2023 Elmina Bakatue festival celebration.

They also supported sporting events like the Boat Regatta and the Tug of War competitions with cash prices and some fishing items included fishing floats, life jackets etc.

The Human Resource Manager of CCT Group, Eva Ameyaw and Branch supervisor Ismaila Adi Kassim handed over the items to the Omanhene of the Edina traditional council Nana Kojo Kondua during a brief ceremony held at the palace to receive items from companies.

She said the support was to celebrate the fisher folks and also to give back to society for contributing in diverse ways to the development of the nation.

“We celebrate with the people of Elmina and we wish them a bumper catch all through the seasons ahead,”

CCT, commonly known as the fisherman’s friend, has been supporting this worthy course as always.

In addition to the Boat Regatta, she said the company also undertook educational campaigns in fishing communities by educating fishers on modern and safe ways of using quality fishing gear for fishing.

The company, she said, continues to introduce safe and modern fishing equipment to facilitate fishing and sustain the fishing sector in Ghana and also provides scholarships for children of some fishers in fishing communities.

The Omanhene Nana Kojo Kondua and and Nana Kwao Dartey as well as the chief fisherman Nana Bedu after taking delivery of the items commended CCT Group Limited for their continues support of the festival and the fishing sector.

Mintah Mensah applauded Wilmar Africa and CCT Group for supporting Bakatue Tug Of War championship.

Frank Kwabena Mintah Mensah, the LOC chairman for the just ended Edina Bakatue Tug of War championship was happy for the successful program which has made the people of Elmina to call for more competitions.

He urged cooperate bodies to keep on supporting the lesser known sports in the country.