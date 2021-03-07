The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) on Saturday conducted a general clean-up exercise to ensure that patients, staff and clients of the Hospital live and operate in a clean environment to promote good health.

The exercise on the theme, “Operation Brighten your Corner” was done in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghana Prisons Service, and other relevant stakeholders.

Staff of all the departments of the Hospital, members of the Board of Directors, Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, Laboratory Technicians, Sonographers, Administrators and student nurses participated.

They scrubbed and mopped, weeded and cleared debris and cobwebs, cleaned windows and painted the departments.

Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CCTH in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the management of the Hospital decided to conduct the exercise to keep the Hospital clean at all times.

The exercise, he said, was also an opportunity for staff of all departments to socialize and relate well with each other and that “the patients will be the ultimate beneficiaries”.

Dr. Ngyedu noted that the exercise was also to reduce the sanitation burden on the country and therefore, it will be sustained to motivate others to emulate the practice of keeping a clean environment.

Nana Pra Agyensem, Board Chairman of the CCTH, urged the health workers to be conscious of the sanitary conditions of their various departments and work to maintain good sanitary environment.

“If you are a nurse in a beautiful attire or a doctor in a luxurious car and your ward is dirty, people may smile with you on the outside and yet have bad perceptions about you,” he cautioned.

The exercise, he also indicated, was a form of physical exercise that could help reduce hypertension and other cardio related problems that have become some of the leading causes of death in the country, he said.

Nana Pra, who is also the Omanhene of Assin Kushea Traditional Area said: “Since his town is the neatest in the country, he would ensure CCTH becomes the neatest hospital in Ghana,” he added.