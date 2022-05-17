CCTU calls for swift police investigation into Nana Ama Clark’s murder

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite action on investigating the murder of Nana Ama Clark, a Level 300 student of the school.

In a statement on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the management of the school described the incident as tragic and therefore called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators in the “gruesome murder”.

“Management of the Cape Coast Technical University has received with sadness the news of the murder of a Level 300 Marketing student, Nana Ama Clark. According to Police sources, the body was found at OLA, a suburb of Cape Coast around 9:00 pm on Friday.

“It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of this bright and promising young Student,” the statement said.

The statement further commiserated with the family of the deceased saying “the University Management wishes to extend its deepest and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.”

The school, however, assured students, parents, and the public that security measures at the University remained tight.

Meanwhile, a suspect, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, the boyfriend of the deceased had been remanded into police custody by a Cape Coast District Court Monday morning.

Taylor’s plea was not taken and he is expected back in Court on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The 24-year-old student was found dead on Friday, May 13, with her private part completely removed at Ola in Cape Coast.

Eyewitnesses who found the body said they initially suspected a case of hit-and-run motor accident but were later convinced it was a case of ritual murder when they realised her vagina had been cut off.

“When I was told somebody had been knocked down and was lying by the roadside, I suggested we trace the blood trail. But when we got there, I could tell, as a professional driver, that it was not an accident.

“It was so obvious she was killed on purpose by her assailants,” an eyewitness said.

The body of Nana Ama has been conveyed to the Cape Coast Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Some students of the university held a vigil on campus and at the hostel of Nana Ama Clark to mourn her demise.