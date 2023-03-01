CCTU enrolls 2,686 fresh students for 2022/23 academic year.

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) on Tuesday matriculated 2,686 fresh students for the 2022/ 2023 academic year to pursue various technical, engineering, and professional courses.

Of the number, 1,695 are pursuing Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech), 379 Higher National Diploma (HND), two certificates, 589 diploma students and 21 masters in technology (MTEC) post graduate students.

Dr Francis Narh Akrono, the Registrar of CCTU took the students through the University’s matriculation oath and declaration of obedience.

Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, the Vice Chancellor of the University, affirmed their status as students and enumerated their full rights, privileges and responsibilities of the schools and departments to which they have been assigned.

The Vice Chancellor in his remarks expressed the University’s commitment to providing the best education to ensure the students succeed in the world of work after graduation.

He assured the students that the University would provide them with the requisite training, support, and environment to ensure they secure jobs after graduation.

“I believe that your presence here is a trunk card for you to perform creditably wherever you may find yourself and we take the confidence you have reposed in us seriously” he added.

Professor Owusu-Sekyere admonished the students to conform to the rules and regulations of the University to achieve the highest academic standards to make themselves and the school proud.

He acknowledged the challenges of the University in terms of accommodation and assured them of management efforts to engage private investors to go to their aid in building hostels to meet their needs.

Touching on its niche area, he said the University has resulted in turning around natural renewable energy resources to augment the national energy generation mix.

The move by the University was to contribute to overall energy supply mix to minimize the adverse effects energy production had on the environment.

“Each Technical University has a niche area; the area becomes the center around which the University revolves.

“For CCTU our niche area is renewable energy, and the University is expected to be, as it were, a Centre of Excellence in Renewable Energy in Ghana”

He charged the fresh students to set high standards for themselves and endeavour to be role models for others to emulate them.