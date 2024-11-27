Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    CCTU’s Chancellor Wins Man Of The Year At 9TH EMY Africa Awards

    By: Prosper Kay

    The Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay has emerged as the “Man of the Year” at the 9th EMY Africa Awards held on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

    The event celebrated illustrious men across various fields who are committed to societal development in sectors including industry, community, culture, and public service. The climax of the evening was when the CEO of JL Properties and Executive Chairman of JL Holdings, Dr. James Condua Orleans–Lindsay, Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, was named the “Man of the Year”.

    Dr. Orleans-Lindsay’s recognition comes as a testament to his unwavering dedication to sustainable real estate, agriculture and more in Ghana and beyond. Under his leadership, JL Properties and JL Holdings, has made remarkable strides in the construction, beverages, security, bakery, supplies, agriculture, aquaculture, consultancy et cetera.

    He is the CEO of multiple companies, most importantly, JL Properties which has reached a significant milestone of transforming the one-time Achimota dumpsite and quarry into the cleanest estate in the country. He has established businesses all around the world; Portugal, Malta, United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

    Dr. Orleans-Lindsay is a TEDx speaker, a former president of Ghana Association of Young Entrepreneurs, contributor for Top African Managing Directors selected for the best practice by the United Nations, member of the Ghana France Chamber of Commerce, the Ghana-UK Chamber of Commerce, Commonwealth Business Council, and was personally invited by former Mozambican President, Joaquin Alberto Chissano to the country’s Investment Conference.

    He also earned a visit from the Sierra Leonian president, H.E Julius Maada Bio. He was featured in the Forbes Africa December, 2022 – January, 2024 Issue and Oxford Business Group 2023 Ghana Report.

    This honour highlights Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay’s commitment to raising the real estate standards, providing affordable, quality and innovative housing solutions across communities in Ghana.

    The EMY Africa Awards, recognized for celebrating excellence and leadership, brought together notable personalities from various industries. The event featured outstanding performances and honoured individuals who have positively impacted society. Among the awardees were prominent figures in music, sports, and business, highlighting the diverse achievements of African men.

