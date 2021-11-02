CCTV coverage for Police stations ongoing – Kan Dapaah

Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah has announced that government is providing CCTV coverage for all 432 Regional, Divisional and District Police Stations out of the 900 Police Stations to enable them monitor these installations.

He explained that the remaining 468 Police Stations would be covered in subsequent phases of the project.

Additionally, the rollout for the 432 stations is ongoing and it is expected to be completed before the close of the year.

Mr Dapaah made statement when he appeared before Parliament to respond to question by Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, on the state of the project in which CCTV cameras were to be fixed in all Police Stations across the country.

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in February, 2018 announced plans by government to fix CCTV cameras in all Police station across the country.

Mr Dapaah also stated that even as brisk effort was made to complete the existing phase, the relevant planning works were also being carried to pursue additional phased deployments of cameras, to cover the outstanding areas that cannot be served under this phase.

Mr Dapaah also stated that the government in December 2018 signed a contract with Huawei Technologies and China Machinery Engineering Corporation for the implementation of the second phase of the Integrated National Security Communications Enhancement Project (Alpha Project), to install 10,000 cameras and extend its cellular capabilities to every district across the country.

He said to date, installation works of about 6,500 cameras have been completed with little over 4,000 cameras powered online, mainly in Accra, Kumasi and other regional capitals, adding that this had aided to achieve many successes in detecting many infractions and criminal activities, including helping to solve recent violent crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the phased approached by Ghana would enable government deploy the right level CCTV camera saturation that would make it more effective and efficient in delivering a safer Ghana to live and conduct business in.