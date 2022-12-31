CCTV exposes man; get jailed for five years

The footage of Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old unemployed man who broke into a house at Madina and stole a TV set and GHS48.00 cash.

Jamal Abubakar is said to have caused damage to a ceiling, a CCTV System Unit and 52-inch Television.

Appearing before an Adentan Circuit Court, Abubakar, has been charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs Abena Amponsah Buansi convicted Abubakar on his own plea and sentenced him to five years imprisonment in hard labour.

Chief Inspector Anim Darko told the Court that the complainant, Rahinatu Eliasu, was a businesswoman residing at Madina near Doku Clinic.

The Prosecution said on October 7, this year, the complainant sent her children to school and later visited her shop at Redco, near Madina.

It said before the complainant left the house, she put off her meter and all lighting systems and locked the main gate.

The Prosecution said the complainant returned home at 7:00pm and realised that someone had put on

the meter and the lighting system in the house and rooms in the house had been ransacked.

The Prosecution said the complainant became alarmed because she went out with keys but the main door to the house had been opened.

According to the prosecution, the CCTV monitor system Unit had also been destroyed, a 52-inch flat screen TV had been destroyed and cash in the sum of GHS48.00 hidden under her pillow had been stolen.

It said a report was made at the Madina Police station and a team of Policemen visited the crime scene.

On December 18, 2022, after the examination of the CCTV footage, accused person was picked up at his hideout.