CCTV Footage Raises Questions Over Armed Visit to Former Minister’s Home

A recently leaked surveillance video has ignited debate on social media after it captured a dramatic scene at the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In the footage, several men—some in police and CID uniforms and others in plain clothes—are seen entering the Cantonments home, an act that has quickly stirred controversy.

The video notably features Richard Jakpa, a figure associated with the ruling National Democratic Congress and linked to the infamous ambulance case. At one point, a firearm is visibly handed to Jakpa before he, along with others, moves upstairs, while armed personnel from a second vehicle are observed engaging with residents on the ground.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the blurred lines between political influence and law enforcement activities. Many observers are left questioning the necessity and legality of using armed forces in what appears to be a politically sensitive situation, prompting widespread demands for an official explanation.

As authorities remain tight-lipped about the purpose of this visit, critics argue that such operations undermine public trust and highlight the urgent need for transparent investigations into high-profile cases. The unfolding controversy serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing accountability in political and security affairs.

