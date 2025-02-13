CCTV Footage Reveals Armed Raid at Ofori-Atta Residence

Recent footage has cast a spotlight on an incident in Cantonments, Accra, where a man believed to be Richard Jakpa led a group of 12 armed men in a raid on the private residence of former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Eyewitnesses report that Jakpa was clearly in charge, and investigations by Asaase News confirm his current affiliation with National Security, where he oversees special operations. The operation appeared meticulously planned, with a thorough room-to-room search suggesting that the raiders assumed Ofori-Atta was still in Ghana rather than abroad.

This assumption seems to have been a critical misstep, as legal representatives for Ofori-Atta had already informed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng of his absence. According to sources close to the former minister, he has been abroad since 2 January 2025, undergoing a medical review at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Yet, the aggressive tactics on the ground hint at a failure in communication between national security and legal authorities—a lapse that raises serious questions about internal protocols.

During a press briefing on 12 February, the Special Prosecutor questioned the narrative of urgent medical attention and maintained that there was no valid reason to delay Ofori-Atta’s scheduled interrogation beyond March 2025. The discrepancy between the raid’s execution and the prior notification of the minister’s absence not only spotlights potential coordination issues but also underscores the delicate balance between security operations and judicial process. Critics argue that such incidents could erode public confidence in the nation’s security and legal institutions, prompting calls for a thorough review of operational procedures and communication channels.