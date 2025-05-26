CDC Chairman Apostle Alex Aidoo Donates To Sick Members @ 66th Church Anniversary

Christian Divine Church Marks 66th Anniversary with Heartfelt Donations to Sick Members

In a touching act of compassion and community spirit, the Christian Divine Church commemorated its 66th anniversary with a special thanksgiving service, highlighted by a generous donation to support its sick members.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the newly elected Chairman of the Church, Apostle Alex Aidoo, together with his wife, led a charitable initiative to provide essential items to members facing health challenges. The donation, made during the service, was a practical expression of the church’s enduring commitment to care for its own, especially the vulnerable.

The heartwarming gesture was more than just a charitable act, it symbolized the church’s core mission of love, compassion, and solidarity. The donated items brought not only material relief but also spiritual encouragement, reminding the sick members that they remain cherished and supported within the church community.

Speaking to Adom News, Apostle Alex Aidoo emphasized the importance of emulating Christ’s example by showing compassion to the sick and the needy.

“Apostle Alex Aidoo, advice the church members to follow the footsteps of Jesus, who devoted His ministry to caring for the sick and the less fortunate. It is our duty to extend that same love to our members who are going through difficult times.”

Apostle Aidoo kind gesture initiative brought immense joy and gratitude to the beneficiaries, who were visibly touched by the church’s support.

Also speaking at the event was the former Chairman of the Church, Apostle Amos Mensah, who reflected on the church’s journey over the past 66 years. He urged members to remain faithful in their service to God, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the church’s founder, Prophet/Apostle John Taylor.

“As we celebrate 66 years of God’s grace, let us not forget the path laid by our founder,

Prophet/Apostle John Taylor. We must continue to serve the Lord in truth and sincerity, just as he did.”

The 66th anniversary celebration was not only a time of reflection and thanksgiving but also a reaffirmation of the Christian Divine Church’s unwavering mission to serve both God and humanity.