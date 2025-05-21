CDC Elders Demand Action Over ‘Coup’ in Church Leadership

A group of elders and members of the Christian Divine Church (CDC) have raised alarm over what they describe as an illegal and coordinated attempt to usurp the church’s leadership, warning that recent actions by a breakaway faction of pastors threaten the unity and sanctity of the church.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Elder Ekow Dadzie, Regional Secretary for the Western Region, said the group was compelled to speak out following what he called a blatant disregard for the church’s constitution, court orders, and long-standing traditions by a group of pastors pursuing “fraudulent leadership change through force and deception.”

“This is not just a leadership dispute,” Elder Dadzie stated. “It is a well-orchestrated attempt to hijack the church through illegitimate means, in direct defiance of both legal rulings and the will of faithful members.”

Disputed Elections and Court Settlements

The dispute reportedly began in October 2024, when the church leadership initiated plans for internal elections. A faction of pastors raised objections, prompting the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa to intervene through a legal process at the District Court. The court laid out a roadmap for peaceful elections, which all parties agreed to, including terms of settlement signed at the Sekondi High Court.

Key among the agreements was that all three parties to the case would issue a jointly signed invitation to pastors for the elections. Though the initial arrangement was honoured, Elder Dadzie said the lawyer representing two members of the opposing faction unilaterally issued a separate invitation, leading to a disputed election on November 30, 2024.

“The so-called election that followed was in direct violation of the settlement and our church constitution,” he said, describing the process as illegitimate and unlawful.

According to the elders, the same faction has since taken aggressive steps to consolidate power, including breaking into the Tarkwa headquarters to remove chairs and equipment in an attempt to sabotage the Easter convention, forcefully entering the office of the sitting Chairman and changing the locks, organizing an induction ceremony for two pastors as Chairman and Deputy Chairman despite an injunction application from the Sekondi High Court, and threatening junior pastors and other clergy who have refused to support the breakaway faction.

Police Allegedly Complicit

The elders also raised serious concerns about the conduct of the Tarkwa Police Command. They accused the local police of neglecting multiple requests to protect the legitimate leadership while allegedly providing cover for the faction attempting to seize control.

“We formally requested police protection for the Chairman and church property, but those calls were ignored. Meanwhile, the same police officers were present when the rogue faction held meetings or broke into our premises,” Elder Dadzie alleged.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to launch an immediate investigation into what he described as the “complicity and dereliction of duty” on the part of the Tarkwa Police Command.

Assurance to Members

Despite the ongoing tensions, the elders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and the values established by the church’s founder, Prophet/Apostle John Taylor.

“We are not against change, but we reject illegitimacy and lawlessness,” Elder Dadzie said. “The Christian Divine Church is not a personal empire—it is Christ’s church. We will not stand by and allow it to be destroyed.”

He urged all members, especially junior pastors and those standing firm in truth, to remain hopeful and vigilant, assuring them that order would be restored.

We are a group of elders, leaders, and committed members of the Christian Divine Church (CDC). We have called this press conference to address a matter of great concern – a coordinated and illegal attempt to subvert the leadership of this church.

As always, this is not a step we have taken lightly. The issues we raise today are of grave importance to this Church and the lawlessness being witnessed threatens the sanctity of our church.

Background and Context

Sometime in October 2024, the leadership of the church issued a letter calling for elections. The Tarkwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service filed a suit under the pretence of stopping the elections to broker peace between the church leadership and a faction of pastors.

After the Court proceedings at the District Court, a roadmap was laid down in line with the church’s constitution to peacefully organize the leadership elections in collaboration with the Ghana Police, which was agreed to by all parties to the suit. Right after, this erring faction of pastors who have consistently wrought mayhem in this church went at it again. This time usurping process as agreed in court to lead the election process. This led to another suit at the Sekondi High Court to injunct the illegal action of these pastors.

When the case came up for hearing in court, the parties agreed to settle the matter and filed terms of settlement, which was signed by all parties and their legal representatives. Important among the terms were that all three lawyers were going to sign a letter inviting Pastors for the elections and that the traditions, practices and constitution of the church must be adhered to. True to the terms, an invitation letter signed by all three lawyers of the parties to that suit was issued for elections on 30th November, 2024. When the lawyers arrived on the 29th November, 2024, there was some disagreement which led to the postponement of the elections.

To our shock, the lawyer for Pastor Baidoo and Antwi, without the consent and concurrence of the other lawyers and their clients, wrote a letter inviting the Pastors for the elections. This act was a blatant disregard of the terms of settlement at the Sekondi High Court and the constitution of Christian Divine Church as a whole. This was the election that illegitimately elected the so-called Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the church.

Recent Happenings

In recent months, this same faction of pastors within the church, acting in direct defiance of church protocols and the authority of the sitting Chairman, has undertaken a series of illegal and disruptive actions. These individuals have, through force and deception, attempted to hijack the leadership of the Church, culminating in what can only be described as a coup. The result? An illegally constituted leadership was declared, in flagrant violation of the constitution of our church and the settlement order at the Sekondi High Court.

This faction of pastors, to further augment their illegal actions:

Broke into the church headquarters in Tarkwa, removing chairs and equipment from the auditorium to disrupt the planned Easter convention at the Headquarters.

Forcefully broke into the official office of the sitting Chairman, changed the locks, and effectively carried out an illegal ousting of the legitimate head of the church.

They took it upon themselves to induct the two Pastors as Chairman and Deputy in disregard of an injunction application served on them from the Sekondi-High Court.

They haven’t stopped there. They have gone ahead to threaten and intimidate some junior pastors and pastors who have refused to support these immoral, criminal and illegitimate acts.

The Role of the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa

What is even more disturbing is the conduct of the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Tarkwa Police Command, whose actions and inactions have emboldened these coupists.

While repeated formal requests were made to the police to provide security for the sitting Chairman and protect church premises, these calls were treated with contempt. And yet, any time the illegal faction made moves to break into the church headquarters or hold meetings, the police were present, not to uphold law and order, but to provide protection to the very individuals violating the law. This is a serious dereliction of duty and borders on complicity.

We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately launch an investigation into the conduct of the Tarkwa Police Command. The IGP must ensure that the Ghana Police Service remains a neutral and professional body that upholds law and order, not a partisan tool aiding in the destruction of Christian Divine Church.

Our Commitment and Final Appeal

We want to assure all members of the Christian Divine Church that we remain committed to unity and peace. However, we cannot be silent when fraud and illegitimacy are being perpetrated under the guise of leadership change. We are not against change; we are against this never-ending uprising against the leadership of the church that is becoming the norm in this church.

Let it be known that the Christian Divine Church is not anyone’s personal empire to do as they so please. It is Christ’s church built on the obedience and labour of the Prophet/Apostle John Taylor. As such, we would not sit aloof and watch it being plundered into utter ruins.

We call on all well-meaning members of the CDC, junior pastors and pastors who have stood faithfully for the truth not to lose hope but be encouraged that order will be restored in due course. Thank you, and may God bless the Christian Divine Church and the legacy of the Prophet/Apostle John Taylor.

