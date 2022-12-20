CDD-Ghana Board Elects Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee as New Vice-Chairperson

The Board of Directors of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has elected Mrs. Clara Kowlaga Beeri Kasser-Tee as the new Vice-Chair of the Board. This took place at the Board’s 72nd meeting on December 14, 2022. Mrs. Kasser-Tee has been serving on the Board since January 2019.

CDD-Ghana has benefited from the valuable insights acquired from her diverse experiences as a private legal practitioner, an academic, a consultant, an advocate, and a regular panelist on various national current affairs programs on radio and television. Since joining the Board, Mrs. Kasser-Tee has been an active member of the Board and Governance, Human Resource and Compensation sub-committee. Additionally, she has been involved in several of the Center’s programs and day-to-day public events as a resource person or moderator.

Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee is the Founder and Head of Chambers of Kasser Law Firm, and a Lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School. As a private legal practitioner, she has advised, researched, and written legal briefs on corporate and commercial law, taxation, corporate finance, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, etc. in Ghana for several multinational companies and international law firms.

Mrs. Kasser-Tee has contributed immensely to legal education, and the development of public institutions through several engagements with the media and the Ghana Revenue Authority on relevant national issues. Among other things, she developed a concept to improve tax collection in Ghana, using existing facilities such as the courts. This has been approved by the Ghana Judicial Service and the Ghana Revenue Authority. She has earned the respect and trust of the public including members of the judiciary, the Ghana Bar, and other public and private institutions.