CDD-Ghana Condemns Post-Election Violence and Disorder

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has strongly condemned the recent wave of post-election violence and disorder across the country.

The incidents, which include hooliganism, vandalism, storming and raiding of public facilities and offices, the ejection of public officials from their offices or official residences, and other forms of disruptive behavior, have occurred following the December 7, 2024 general elections and the transfer of power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on January 7, 2025.

CDD-Ghana expressed concern over the emerging pattern of post-election violence, pointing out that while such actions have occurred in previous turnover elections, they should never be tolerated. The Center emphasized that the recent spate of attacks and violence is both unjustifiable and detrimental to Ghana’s democratic process.

The CDD-Ghana further highlighted the risk of this type of behavior becoming normalized if left unchecked. The Center warned that without proper accountability and corrective actions, post-election violence could become a damaging feature of the country’s political culture, one that perpetuates the winner-takes-all mentality and destabilizes Ghana’s peaceful democratic governance.

CDD-Ghana called on the new government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore order and prevent such violence from escalating. The Center also stressed the importance of fostering a political environment where differences are resolved peacefully and democratic institutions are respected. It is crucial, the Center noted, to ensure that political transitions remain peaceful and orderly, with respect for the rule of law, in order to safeguard the nation’s stability and progress.