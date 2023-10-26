CDD-Ghana Embarks on Regional Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) turned 25 years on April 1, 2023. As part of its Silver Jubilee Anniversary, the Center is embarking on a Regional Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement activity to interact with its numerous stakeholders, and solicit their views on the Center’s work over the 25 years.

Established in July 1998 to promote democracy, good governance and inclusive development in Ghana and the rest of Africa, CDD-Ghana has given voice to ordinary citizens through its public opinion surveys and other primary research; informed and empowered local communities and citizens to demand accountability from public authorities; engendered credible and peaceful elections in Ghana and Africa; influenced legislative action through working with Parliament; promoted the rights of the marginalized and vulnerable in society; and provided thought leadership and experience sharing on good democratic practices across Africa.

As we mark this milestone under the theme: ‘Civil Society and the Quest for Democracy and Inclusive Development in Ghana and Africa: The Next 25 Years’, the Center is undertaking this outreach, specifically, to:

1. Provide a platform for stakeholders to assess and give feedback on the work of CDD-Ghana, the impact it has made if any, and to also point out some challenges and gaps in its work

2. Engage with the Center’s stakeholders in a frank and open discussion outside of formal and usual work environment

3. Deepen its partnership with its stakeholders by creating a sense of shared responsibility and ownership of the Center’s products and activities

For this outreach, the country will be zoned into four: Zone 1 (the host region is Northern region and the program will be held in Tamale), Zone 2 (Ashanti is the host region and the program will be held in Kumasi), Zone 3 (the program will be held in Takoradi, Western

region) and Zone 4 (the program will be held in Accra, in the Greater Accra region). Participants will be selected from the regional capitals of the host zones (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale), with a few of them coming from the adjoining districts. The Regional Outreach train will be moving from October 25, 2023.

CDD-Ghana values the partnership and feedback from its stakeholders and we hope that, through this, we can document feedback that will help the Center to review its work packages, strategies, as well as plan and develop products that reflect the needs and aspirations of the citizens, in light of its vision and mission statements.

We are grateful to our sponsors and partners on this initiative: Satguru Travel and Tours, Fapapa Vehicle Rental Ltd, and Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi for their support towards this Outreach program.