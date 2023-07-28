CDD Ghana, GIS, Social Welfare sensitizes public on border crimes 

The Ghana Immigration Service and Social Welfare Department with the support from Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD Ghana) is undertaking a month’s sensitization programme on crimes especially along border towns.

The project is aimed at improving the security awareness of the citizens along border Communities posed by terrorist group.

Mr. Isaac Adam Amakye, Assistant Director of Social Welfare in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region in an interview with Ghana News Agency stated that strengthening the integrity of Ghana’s borders was essential for the welfare of the people and the nation’s security at large.

The national efforts to prevent illegal cross border activities, including illicit goods, human trafficking and other such activities require full involvement of all Ghanaians especially those living in border areas, which Nkwanta South is not exceptional.

He said it was therefore imperative that residents be sensitized on the potential threats associated with irregular cross-border activities that had a potential to facilitate activities of criminal gangs such as terrorists and violent extremist groups.

He further stated that a lot of child trafficking amongst other illegal activities were highly recorded on the various borders which the public must be aware of.

He therefore urged the public to report issues of illegal activities in their various Communities to eliminate border crimes in the country.

Immigration Officer, Isaac Amankwah said the Service was working hard to ensure that borders were protected against any form trafficking or terrorist attack and described the public awareness campaign as apt.