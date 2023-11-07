CDD-Ghana holds workshop on cross-border crimes

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has held an experience sharing workshop in Accra for stakeholders to collaborate to fight cross-border crimes.

The workshop marks the end of a project dubbed: “Enhancing Stakeholders’ Collaboration for Improved Border Management to Reduce Cross-Border Crimes” aimed at fostering unity among stakeholders in the fight against those crimes.

The Ghana Immigration Service, the Custom Excise and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority, National Security, academia, civil society organisations and the media were among the participants.

Mr Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, CDD-Ghana Programmes Manager/Team Lead, Local and Urban Governance and Security Sector Governance, said a central component of the project had been the assessment of citizens’ awareness and understanding of cross-border crimes and challenges.

It also evaluated the level of cooperation and coordination among stakeholders at border communities in their efforts to combat such crimes.

“There are currently 42 approved entry points in Ghana and with the expansion of communities, the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573) needs to be reviewed for the creation of additional entry points,” he said.

Regarding the success stories recorded during the study, Mr Mensah said citizens’ willingness to share information with the security agencies had increased by 75 per cent compared to the baseline survey report.

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, said the Centre was an independent, not-for-profit research and advocacy think tank, working to advance democracy, good governance, and inclusive economic growth.

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Programmes and Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana, gave the recommendations to include enhancing the capacity of border security officials to fight human/child trafficking, smuggling and money laundering.

Others were enhancing logistics provision to border security agencies, improving welfare and working conditions for officers at border posts, and strengthening collaboration with traditional and opinion leaders within the communities.