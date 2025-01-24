CDD-Ghana hosts pivotal dialogue on human rights with religious leaders in Ho

By: Joseph Wemakor

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) recently held an impactful two-day social dialogue with religious leaders on human rights and rights-based approach to protecting and respecting the rights of sexual minorities on January 20th and 21st, 2025, at the Skyplus Hotel in Ho, Volta Region.

This event gathered religious leaders from various faiths across the region to engage in essential discussions about human rights, with a particular focus on the rights of sexual minorities in Ghana.

Dr. Michael Augustus Akagbor, Senior Programs Officer at CDD-Ghana, observed a notable change in the perspectives of the participants during the dialogue.

“At first, there was some hostility regarding the influence of religious beliefs on the understanding of human rights issues,” Dr. Akagbor remarked.

“However, by the conclusion of the dialogue, many participants began to question their previously held views, leading to a deeper understanding of human rights and the significance of LGBTQ rights in our democratic discourse.”

The dialogue is particularly timely, as President John Dramani Mahama has proposed revisiting the controversial Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

Dr. Akagbor supported the president’s directive, highlighting that the bill effectively lapsed with the previous parliament and will require a fresh legislative process.

He also welcomed Mahama’s suggestion to promote family values through educational programs rather than legislation.

Dr. Nuworza Kugbey, a psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), who served as another key resource person at the event underscored the necessity of educating religious leaders about human rights.

“These leaders hold significant influence over their communities,” Dr. Kugbey stated. “Without discussions on human rights, abuses can occur without awareness.”

Participants shared their reflections on the dialogue during interviews on the sidelines.

Reverend Dr. Francis Moore Nuworku, Regional Pastor for Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) in the Volta Region, described the event as “impactful and enlightening.”

He echoed Dr. Kugbey’s views on the Family Values Bill, stating, “Many of us arrived with entrenched beliefs about the bill, but we now see the need for broader discourse and understanding.”

When asked for advice for President Mahama and Members of Parliament regarding the bill, Rev. Nuworku, who is also the chairman of the National Clergy Association of Ghana, firmly stated, “The entire bill is very disastrous; therefore, they should drop it.”

Reverend Cynthia Allotey of Kingdom Fire City Chapel in Ho also expressed her gratitude for the dialogue.

“We have a responsibility to educate ourselves and our congregations,” she said.

“This event has illuminated the complexities surrounding human rights issues. We can no longer ignore these discussions; it’s crucial that we approach them with empathy and understanding.”

Participants collectively emphasized the need for ongoing education and dialogue within their communities.

“It’s not just about legislation; it’s about how we treat individuals in our society,” noted another participant, who chose to remain anonymous.

“This dialogue has equipped us with the tools for more informed discussions with our congregations.”

Both Dr. Akagbor and Dr. Kugbey highlighted the importance of informed decision-making among religious leaders, encouraging them to embrace the knowledge shared during the dialogue.

Dr. Kugbey concluded, “Let’s educate ourselves to ensure that our decisions benefit everyone in society.”

The event marked a significant step in fostering meaningful conversations about human rights and the implications of legislation affecting sexual minorities, paving the way for more inclusive discussions in the future.