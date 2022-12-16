CDD-Ghana, partners initiate LED project to support rural poor

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in partnership with the Asutifi North District Assembly (ANDA) and the Global Alliance for Development Foundation (GADeF), initiated a Local Economic Development (LED) project dubbed “Building Local Entrepreneurial Skills to support the rural poor for sustainable economic self-reliance”. With financial and technical support from the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Ghana, the project commenced in January 2019 and ends in December 2022.

The project sought to build local entrepreneurial skills of the rural poor to ensure that they were economically self-reliant. It also sought to harness local resources, knowledge, ideas, skills, and other comparative advantages to stimulate local economic growth and development with the aim of creating self-employment and job opportunities.

Primarily, the project focused on reducing poverty among the local people, stemming internal migration, and promoting sustainable and inclusive development in the Asutifi North District.

After four years of implementing the project, the following were achieved:

1. 100 youth, women and PWDs from three zonal councils, in Ntotroso, Kenyasi number 1, and Kenyasi number 2 have been trained to gain skills in welding and fabrication (60 of them) and in soap and detergent-making (40 of them)

2. Over 80% of the 100 beneficiaries have been supported with startup capital and equipment to start their businesses, while the rest are being processed to also receive their equipment and start-up capitals

3. The project also built 2 new skills and training centers in Kenyasi number 2 and Ntotoroso. Both Centers are fully equipped with welding and fabrication equipment and stocked with office logistics such as computers, printers, and furniture.

4. Additionally, an existing skill center at Kenyasi number 1 has been fully furnished.

The project stakeholders have developed a project Sustainability Strategy that assigns responsibility to the various stakeholders in the district to maintain the facilities and sustain the gains of the project.

On Monday, December 19, 2022. CDD-Ghana and the European Union will officially close the project and hand over all facilities to the District Assembly, Chiefs, and the People. We hope that the stakeholders will commit to the project’ Sustainability Strategy and ensure that the project is sustained and the facilities well maintained.

CDD-Ghana expresses profound gratitude to the Asutifi North District Assembly, GADeF, the Assembly members, and the three paramount Chiefs for their immense support during the project implementation. The entire project has been made possible by the generous support from the European Union, we express deep appreciation for their commitment, technical and financial support to the project.