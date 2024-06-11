CDD Ghana Unveils Mining District Scorecard Report in Bibiani

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has launched the Mining District Scorecard report at the Bibiani Municipal Assembly Hall, revealing insightful rankings and assessments of various districts and municipalities.

The event, held on Monday, June 10, 2024, shed light on Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality’s 5th position among eight districts and municipalities, with Birim North clinching the top spot. The districts under review included Birim North District, Asutifi North District, Obuasi Municipal, Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal, Wassa East District, Upper Denkyira West, and Pretea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly.

Mr. Emmanuel Yeboah, the project lead and a research analyst, emphasized the need for fair distribution of the minerals development fund and highlighted the lack of offices for local mining committees. He also stressed that the baseline for the assessment was taken from the year 2020, providing a comprehensive overview of the districts’ performance.

Mr. Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, commended CDD Ghana for its role in national development and urged them to maintain objectivity in their reporting to gain public trust. He appealed to the government to allocate a higher percentage of funds to municipalities and districts with more mining companies, ensuring equitable distribution and development across the sector.

Nana Kojo Somiah II, the Abakomahene of Anhwiaso Traditional Area and chairman of the local Management Committee, expressed gratitude to CDD Ghana and pledged collaboration for transparency and accountability. He highlighted projects funded by the Minerals Development Fund Secretariat, including mechanized boreholes and toilet facilities in various communities. Ongoing projects were also noted, illustrating the commitment to improving infrastructure and amenities in mining areas.

The event witnessed a diverse range of participants, including traditional rulers, youth representatives, people with disabilities, municipal engineers, the Budget Officer, the Planning Officer, and members of the media. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of transparency and development in the mining sector, as highlighted by the CDD Ghana’s Mining District Scorecard report.