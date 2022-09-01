CDD-Ghana, USAID, IDEG Advocate More Women Leadership At Local Gov’t Level

The Director of Advocacy and Policy-Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Ghana, Dr. Kojo Asante has advocated a mixed proportional representation of women at the local government level.

During a presentation at the opening of a two-day multi-stakeholder conference organized by the CDD-Ghana in partnership with USAID and the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) in Accra yesterday, Dr. Asante noted that out of 6,000 assembly members across the country only 460 were women.

The conference which was on the theme “Forging consensus towards local government reforms in Ghana” was aimed at forging a consensus among Civil Society Organisations (COs) on key areas for comprehensive local government reforms and developing an implementation plan for the proposed reforms.

He said this was a challenge considering the important role women play in society in the area of economic, social, and political decisions making.

“There is a real problem of inclusiveness at the local government level because this should be the easiest level where women should have easy access to leadership and yet in many places women’s representation in leadership is limited,” he said.

“Statistically out of 6,000 assembly members, only 460 are women and they are making decisions for the development of communities where in most cases women are the majority, he added.

A Research Fellow with the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Kwesi Jonah while delivering a speech on behalf of Dr. Akwetey also backed the call for a mixed member representation method and called for the introduction of a multi-party local governance system in Ghana politics.

At the event, some of the issues discussed included the envisioning of a progressive local governance system with elected MMDCs on the party and not on party lines and comparative systems of local governance.

A Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MIGDRD), Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah said for the mixed proportional representation to happen; there, is a need for it to be backed by law.

For him, an increase of women in both government and politics would bring about more differing views, opinions, and perspectives which would prove beneficial to the country’s development.

“We aim to promote democracy, good governance, inclusive development, and this mission cannot be achieved without the majority of the population who are women, participating effectively,” he said.

