CDD Ghana’s Border Security Management Project Lauded

Crime Officer Superintendent Moses Naa-Kolgo Agbegne, the Berekum Divisional Crime Officer, has lauded the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana’s security border management project and called for its sustainability to enhance national security.

The project intensifies and improves security awareness in local communities along Ghana’s borders.

Supt. Agbegne said the implementation of the project had increased the level of security consciousness among citizens in border communities and people’s involvement in community policing.

Speaking at a community forum held at Pepaase, near Berekum in the Bono Region, the Crime Officer said border security enhancement remained collective and shared responsibility and asked everybody to share information about criminal activities with the security agencies.

The forum was organised by CDD-Ghana and its local partners in line with the implementation of the 24-month border management project being funded by the United States Embassy in Accra.

“Adopting preventive measures against the surging threat of terrorist attacks and violent extremism by enhancing citizens’ active participation in governance and security processes in their communities as being championed by the CDD-Ghana is a good cause we must all embrace and support,” Supt. Agbegne stated.

Madam Melody Adu, a Research Officer at CDD-Ghana, underscored the importance of complementing the broader objectives of strengthening democratic governance, principles of popular participation and the demand for public accountability.

The CDD-Ghana harnesses the power of evidence-based research, ideas, and partnerships to encourage dialogue, inform and influence public policy.

Mad. Adu explained the project implementation was necessary because of the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

Mr Michael Abina Sachie, the Berekum Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), expressed regret that “the security sectors in many West African countries are characterized by poor communication networks, and lack of logistical support”.

He, therefore, called on the government to adequately resource security services in the country to position them well to identify and tackle emerging threats of terrorism along the country’s borders.