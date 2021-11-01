CDM Bible College holds 10th graduation

The Christlike Disciplemakers Movement (CDM) Bible College has held its 10th graduation and ordination ceremony at Ayimensah near Accra.

The 2021 graduation, which is the 10th, had 39 students graduating at the certificate level and seven at the diploma level.

This brings the total number of students that have graduated from the CDM Bible College to 265, an average of 26 graduands per academic year.

This year’s graduation also saw the ordination of six pastors.

Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Co-Rector, CDM Bible College, in his report to the Congregation, said he had a deep respect for the graduands because of the ability to meet the stringent requirements for graduation in CDM Bible College.

The requirements include participation in three trimesters, the end-of-session examinations, the demand for summarizing every chapter of the Bible, the need to provide one disciple to be interviewed and the presentation of project work on their life’s calling in Christ.

“I sincerely congratulate you. This batch has also defied the COVID-19 pandemic and includes some of our first-ever online students. We salute you all.”

Apostle Mensah, who is also the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), said the CDM existed to spread Christlikeness worldwide and that the Bible College, therefore, aimed to equip students to be ever-growing Christlike Disciplemakers, who could make disciples, plant churches, minister in their workplaces and serve their local churches anywhere in the world.

“These are the soldiers of Christ we are releasing to finish the task of making disciples of the nations and preparing the church of God for Christ’s Second Coming,” he said.

“Every graduation is CDM Bible College’s certificate of approval and our way of saying a permanent congratulations!”

The Co-Rector reminded the graduands that the graduation was a launchpad for them to go and impact the world, fulfilling God’s call upon their lives.

Meanwhile, Apostle Mensah said the ordination of the seven pastors was not about mere tittles or pomp and pageantry but was an intentional partnership with CDM for the seven-fold vision of the organisation.

He extended a special appreciation to CDM Bible College’s facilitators and non-teaching staff for the teaching excellence, administration coordination and exemplary lifestyle both in and out of the classroom.

“This College thrives on your labour and I applaud your efforts on my behalf and behalf of the CDM Bible College. May the God who rewards his labourers prove himself faithful to you.”

Mrs Georgina Mensah, Co-Rector, CDM Bible College, charged the graduands to use Christlike disciple-making as a strategy for finishing the task of world evangelism.

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Chairman, Ghana National Council, GCCI, who was the special guest of honour, said Jesus Christ was the Saviour of the world and that he had died and resurrected from the dead for the salvation of mankind.

Citing a parable from the Bible, Apostle Asuming-Brempong said, “The kingdom of heaven is like to a grain of mustard seed, which a man took, and sowed in his field: Which indeed is the least of all seeds: but when it is grown, it is the greatest among herbs, and becometh a tree, so that the birds of the air come and lodge in the branches thereof.”

He, therefore, tasked the graduands to go and be like the mustard seed in fulfilling the task of the Great Commission of Jesus Christ.

Reverend Godwin HK Apreku, Registrar, CDM Bible College, in his advice to the graduands, said: “This graduation ceremony is a public proclamation that you have studied and known enough of the Bible to apply to yourselves for your own salvation and to help save other people who want to be saved.”

“Be, therefore, more watchful, more careful, more diligent and more prayerful from today.”

Madam Beryl Emefa Avudzivi, the best graduating student in her valedictory speech, said, “We have our work cut out for us. We have a target of about 28 more years to disciple the whole world.”

She appealed to her fellow graduands to be worthy ambassadors of CDM Bible College.