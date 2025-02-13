CDM Calls for Suspension of Dr. Asiama’s Appointment Over Integrity Concerns

The Centre for Democratic Movement has demanded the immediate suspension of Dr. Johnson Asiama’s appointment as Governor of the Bank of Ghana, citing unresolved legal and ethical issues that threaten the integrity of the nation’s financial system.

CDM argues that Dr. Asiama’s controversial past, including allegations linked to the collapse of UniBank and UT Bank, renders him unfit to lead Ghana’s central bank.

The group contends that his appointment violates the 1992 Constitution, particularly Article 286(1) which mandates asset and liability declarations for public officers, and Article 35(8) that requires the state to fight corruption and abuse of power.

Critics also point to Section 10 of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002, which stipulates that the governor must be a person of recognized integrity, competence, and experience in financial matters. According to CDM, Dr. Asiama fails to meet these rigorous criteria. As a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, Ghana is expected to follow transparent, merit-based processes in key financial appointments. The CDM warns that appointing an individual with such a controversial financial history could raise serious concerns among international financial institutions like the IMF and the World Bank, potentially affecting Ghana’s access to global financial assistance and eroding investor confidence.

The withdrawal of legal charges against Dr. Asiama before his appointment has further fueled suspicions that political considerations are taking precedence over ethical governance. CDM has urged President John Dramani Mahama to reverse the appointment immediately, and to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the selection process. The group insists that maintaining public trust in Ghana’s financial institutions is essential and that future appointments must adhere strictly to constitutional and international standards.

In a climate where accountability and transparency are paramount, the CDM’s call resonates as a warning that Ghana cannot afford to compromise on the integrity of its financial leadership. The world is watching, and the decision on Dr. Asiama’s appointment could have far-reaching implications for the country’s reputation and financial stability.