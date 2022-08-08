CDM Frederick Acheampong Congratulates All At Birmingham 2022

The Chef de Mission of Team Ghana at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022, had described the multi sports festival as a brilliant roller coaster.

Frederick Acheampong also fondly called Achee, said it was one of the toughest assignments he has been privileged to be assigned.

“In Birmingham, we witnessed over 72 Commonwealth nations and territories bringing the highest level of Professionalism, commitment and and dedication to the Games, but we must remember that we are all here because of the athletes who deserve the highest commendation”

The CDM stated that every athlete who represented Team Ghana deserves to be applauded. He extended special praise for the finalists and medal winners in Boxing.

Abdul Wahid Omar who won bronze in the Lightweight category, the young pair of Joseph Commey and Abraham Mensah who both took silver medals in the Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions respectively.

Joseph Paul Amoah who held on to take a brilliant bronze medal in the Men’s 200 Metres Final and last but not least, in the Women’s Long Jump a hard fought and well deserved bronze medal by Deborah Acquah.

“It was her first jump at 6.94 metres which ensured she becomes the first Ghanaian woman to win a Long Jump medal at the Commonwealth Games”.

Mr Acheampong also said it is worth noting that Amoah is the first African to win a medal in the men’s 200 metres at the Games in over 16 years.

“Infact, every effort by every individual is truly appreciated. It was a team effort from my deputies, respective team leaders, managers, coaches and the Journalists who were assigned by the media houses to cover these games.

Mr Acheampong thanked the host officials, volunteers and the various games villages where Ghana was based.

He conclude by saying that the huge Commonwealth Games operation would not have been possible without the support of the Government on behalf of the people of Ghana”

The closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will commence at 19:00 hours GMT

*GOC Communications*