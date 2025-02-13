CDS Africa Calls on Government to Reverse Mass Termination of Public Sector Appointments

CDS Africa, a civil society organization dedicated to promoting good governance, the rule of law, and labor rights, has raised serious concerns over a recent directive from the Office of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, which orders the annulment of all public sector appointments made after December 7, 2024.

The organization warns that the move, if not reversed, could undermine constitutional principles, fair labor practices, and institutional stability in Ghana.

In a circular dated February 10, 2025, Debrah instructed heads of government institutions to nullify all appointments and recruitments made after December 7, 2024, and submit detailed reports by February 17, 2025. The directive cited non-compliance with “established good governance practices and principles” as the basis for the decision. While the government has not provided an official explanation, sources suggest the move is part of efforts to ensure fairness and transparency during the transition of power following the 2024 general elections.

However, CDS Africa argues that the directive violates Ghana’s constitutional and legal frameworks. According to the organization, Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution grants the President the authority to appoint individuals to public offices based on recommendations from the Public Services Commission (PSC) or other relevant bodies. This process is designed to ensure meritocracy, fairness, and institutional stability. The blanket annulment of appointments, CDS Africa contends, disregards these principles and fails to consider individualized assessments, raising concerns about due process and nondiscrimination.

The organization also pointed to a landmark 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which declared that dismissals based solely on a change in government are unconstitutional. The court emphasized that such actions must align with the Constitution and the terms of employment. “This directive, in its current form, disregards this precedent, opening the government to potential legal challenges and reputational damage,” CDS Africa stated.

Furthermore, the group highlighted the Labor Act of 2003 (Act 651), which mandates that employment terminations must follow due process, including prior notice or compensation in lieu of notice. The mass revocation of appointments without adhering to these legal requirements could constitute wrongful termination, exposing the government to litigation from affected employees. CDS Africa cited the case of Hollister Duah-Yentumi, former Managing Director of SIC, who successfully sued the company over her dismissal, as an example of the legal and financial consequences of arbitrary terminations.

“While every administration has the responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability, this directive undermines Ghana’s commitment to good governance, fair labor practices, and institutional integrity,” the organization said. It warned that abrupt reversals of appointments without due process could lead to workforce instability, legal disputes, and inefficiencies in public service delivery, as seen in past political transitions.

CDS Africa called on the government to take immediate steps to address the issue, including conducting case-by-case reviews of affected appointments, adhering to the Labor Act, and upholding Supreme Court precedents. The organization also urged the government to engage stakeholders, including labor unions and civil society organizations, to develop a transparent framework for reviewing public service appointments in line with constitutional principles.

“As an advocacy organization, we remain committed to defending the rights of Ghanaian workers, upholding constitutional democracy, and promoting fair governance practices,” CDS Africa stated. “We call on policymakers, legal practitioners, and the international community to closely monitor the implementation of this directive to ensure that Ghana remains a beacon of democratic governance and the rule of law.”

The directive has sparked widespread debate, with critics arguing that it risks politicizing public service appointments and eroding trust in government institutions. As the February 17 deadline approaches, all eyes are on the government to see whether it will heed calls for a more measured and legally sound approach to addressing the issue. For now, the fate of thousands of public sector employees hangs in the balance, with the potential for significant legal and political repercussions if the directive is not reconsidered.