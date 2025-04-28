CEANA Commissions Kindergarten School Building at Dodome-Awuaisu, Volta Region

In a momentous event on Wednesday, April 16th, the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) proudly commissioned a state-of-the-art kindergarten school building in Dodome-Awuaisu, near Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana. This remarkable achievement underscores CEANA’s unwavering commitment to fostering education and development across Eweland.

*A Delegation of Visionaries*

The ceremony was led by CEANA President, Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi, who was joined by an esteemed delegation, including:

– *Efo Kofi Gbeklui*, Vice President 1

– *Togbe Agbelorm Agbotokor II*, CEANA’s Representative in Eweland and Chief of Salo

– *Efo Steve Dei*, Public Relations Officer

– *Mr. Kossi Nutekpor*, Project Coordinator

– ⁠Efo Cornelius Ackumey and Mr. David Abusah , both members of the CEANA Council of Representatives (COR), the governing Board of Directors

– *Mrs. Patience Nyamadi*, First Lady of CEANA

– Other notable members and donors who have been instrumental in CEANA’s impactful projects.

The event also welcomed dignitaries such as Hon. Prosper Francis Dussey, District Chief Executive for Ho-West, and Mr. Daniel Agboka Dzegede, Executive Director of the Volta Development Foundation (VDF). The Paramount Chief of Dodome Traditional Area, Togbega Kpangbatriku IV, chaired the event, alongside other local leaders, teachers, students, and community members.

*A Testament to Generosity and Collaboration*

The kindergarten school building stands as a testament to the collective efforts of CEANA member associations, philanthropists, and supporters. In his speech, Dr. Nyamadi expressed heartfelt gratitude to all donors, emphasizing that their contributions have not only made this project possible but have also supported numerous other initiatives, including an ICT library in Kpalime, Togo, and various health and educational facilities across Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

*Empowering the Next Generation*

Dr. Nyamadi highlighted the transformative impact of the new kindergarten facility, stating, “This classroom block will not only boost students’ academic achievement but also strengthen their social and emotional skills. It provides a better learning environment for children, instilling confidence in parents and enabling teachers to focus on nurturing young minds.”

*A Call to Action*

The President urged Ewes in North America to join CEANA’s mission, emphasizing the organization’s 30-year legacy of driving development in Eweland. He also invited everyone to the 32nd Annual CEANA Convention, scheduled for August 28th to September 1st, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Themed “Our Health, Our Wealth,” the convention promises to be a vibrant gathering aimed at raising funds for future projects.

*A Community United in Celebration*

The event was filled with emotion and pride as Mr. Kossi Nutekpor, CEANA’s Project Coordinator, reflected on the joy of seeing the community benefit from the new facility. He urged local leaders and residents to maintain the building for future generations. Togbega Kpangbatriku IV and Togbe Akoto V echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude to CEANA and pledging to uphold the facility’s legacy.

*A Vision for the Future*

CEANA’s efforts continue to inspire unity and progress across Eweland. As Togbe Agbelorm Agbotokor II aptly stated, “Let us unite, be proud of our heritage, and support the development of Eweland in every way possible.”

With live coverage provided by Ewe24 and Afenya Media, this event marks another milestone in CEANA’s journey of transforming lives and communities. Together, we can build a brighter future for Eweland.

Source: Steve Dei PRO / Sankofaonline